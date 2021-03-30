Pavement Preservation Work to Begin on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will begin concrete patching work beginning Monday, April 5. Work will begin on I-99 between Exit 3 (Johnstown/Cessna) and Exit 7 (Osterburg/St. Clairsville) and also between Exit 10 (Imler/Blue Knob) and Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg) in Bedford and Blair Counties.

Traffic will be temporarily reduced to a single lane in the work zones. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

Overall work on this project consists pavement preservation of approximately 31.5 miles of I-99 and all interchange ramps in both Bedford and Blair Counties. The project will run from Exit 1 (Bedford/Turnpike) to Exit 15 (Sproul/Claysburg). Work includes one inch of thin overlay wearing course, concrete pavement patching, rumble strips, guiderail, drainage upgrades, cable median barrier, pavement markings and any other needed miscellaneous construction.

All work on this approximately $9.2 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101