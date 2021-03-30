Bridge Work Begins on Route 4004 (Goods Lane) Resurfacing Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, LLC of Everett, will begin work on one of two bridges included in the pavement preservation project of approximately 2.7 miles of Route 4004 (Goods Lane) and 4006 (58th Street) in Blair and Allegheny townships and the City of Altoona, Blair County.

On Monday, the contractor will be implementing a long-term single lane closure so rehabilitation and preservation work can begin on the Mill Run bridge that is located along Route 4004 (Goods Lane), this structure is located in the area of Texas Hotdogs and Subway. Traffic will be controlled by temporary portable traffic signals. These will be in place until mid-June. Minor delays are possible as the signals cycle.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, tree trimming, the rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $3.7 million project is expected to be completed by mid-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101