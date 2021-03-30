Krypton expands to US with strategic addition of Krypton Fund Services (USA) Inc

Krypton an independent fund administrator announces the expansion of its business into US with the opening of Krypton Fund Services (USA) Inc

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krypton Fund Services Holdings Ltd (“Krypton”), an independent fund administrator to alternative investment managers, today is excited to announce the expansion of its global business platform into the United States. With the strategic addition of Krypton Fund Services (USA) Inc., Krypton is able to extend its service offering of providing client service with distinction to its growing client base.Krypton’s US office will be led by Kelly Wende , Managing Director. Ms. Wende brings years of extensive experience in fund administration holding senior positions with such firms as Apex Group Ltd., Equinoxe Alternative Investment Services, and MadisonGrey Fund Services. Ms. Wende will focus on business development and support the cornerstone of Krypton’s model, client experience.Krypton Fund Services (USA) Inc. will start taking on clients immediately providing a new fund administration option to the market. “With increasing consolidation in the industry, there is a strong interest from investment managers for a provider that can partner with them from the earliest stages of formation. Extending Krypton’s service model into the US market enables us the opportunity to be that partner. I am excited to join the stellar Krypton team and look forward to building our brand and bringing these services to managers across the US,” commented Ms. Wende.“Expansion into the US market is executing on Krypton’s plan to provide a global operating model to managers looking for a high touch service. With the addition of Kelly to the management team we can now build out an emerging manager program for the US market aiding new managers to the market” stated CEO, Roderick White.About KryptonKrypton, founded in 2018, is a premium service fund administrator, creating an independent solution to the market. Krypton has established a global footprint with Krypton Fund Services (Bermuda) Ltd. licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority under the Investment Funds Act 2006, KFS (Mauritius) Ltd licensed by the Financial Services Commission, Krypton Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd and Krypton Fund Services (USA) Inc.Combining an innovative global service model with superior staff and technology, Krypton offers an innovative global solution, provides flexible delivery and premium service focusing on the specialized needs and local responsiveness required by alternative investment managers.For information, please contact Rod White by email at rwhite@kryptonfs.com, Kelly Wende by email at kwende@kryptonfs.com or via the website at www.kryptonfs.com