Krypton Fund Services Holdings Ltd Offsets Climate Footprint

Krypton Fund Services Holdings Ltd, announces its partnership with Climate Wise as it focusses its global business and impact on the environment.
Krypton is committed to a long-term strategy of social responsibility; this includes protecting the environment and integrating these values into our overall business goals.
Krypton Fund Services Holdings Ltd (“Krypton” or the “Company”) an independent premium alternative investment services provider with a global footprint, is excited to announce its partnership with Climate Wise as it focusses on ensuring its global business operates without any negative impact on the environment. By implementing a process of measuring, reducing, and offsetting its environmental impact, Krypton is demonstrating its connection with both the business community and its staff, as well as its wider corporate social responsibility. As ESG and CSR policies are increasingly coming to the fore, Krypton is exhibiting its commitment to operating with best practice in all areas.
Roderick White, CEO of Krypton, commented, ‘Krypton is committed to a long-term strategy of social responsibility; this includes protecting the environment and integrating these values into our overall business goals. It is very critical that all businesses do their part and come together to tackle this global issue. Working with Climate Wise will allow us to help educate our staff on climate change, to provide a platform to ensure they are carbon neutral and to work alongside a company focused on supporting, and monitoring, the best projects available.’
Justyn Branton, a founder and director of Climate Wise, stated, ‘We are delighted to welcome Krypton into the growing family of organisations working through the Climate Wise three stage plan - offsetting staff, the business and the products. By measuring each year and working to make reductions in the impact a business makes, this is a cycle of continued improvement to take a business to carbon neutral and, better yet, net negative.’
About Krypton
Krypton Fund Services (‘Krypton’) is a boutique fund services company with the sole objective of providing client service with distinction. Our core business is Client Focus with service and accountability as our framework. We pride ourselves on a client-centric approach with a bespoke product providing an alternative to the predictable cookie-cutter solution.
Combining an innovative global service model with superior staff and technology the Company offers an innovative global solution, by offering flexible delivery and excellent service focusing on the specialized needs and local responsiveness required by alternative investment managers.
Krypton has established a global footprint with Krypton Fund Services (Bermuda) Ltd. licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority under the Investment Funds Act 2006, KFS (Mauritius) Ltd licensed by the Financial Services Commission and Krypton Fund Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. The Company is led by its CEO Roderick White who has over 15 years’ experience in the fund administration industry.
About Climate Wise
Climate Wise is a global environmental organization focused on working with businesses to both define their environmental, social and governance policies, as well as measuring and recommending reduction techniques for the business and product footprints. Climate Wise supports and helps to put in place a suite of global projects to allow businesses to reduce and remove their footprints in a responsible manner, providing transparency and reporting as a true partner of the businesses it works with.
