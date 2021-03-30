Automate testing to deliver quality and increase efficiency?
Ensuring the systems are operating correctly requires constant testing which could have test cases in the thousands.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT infrastructure, Cloud and mobile applications are the core of a corporation’s internal operation and the interface to its customers. Ensuring the systems are operating correctly requires constant testing which could have test cases in the thousands. Dilemma the IT manager faces is, automate or test selectively and manually?
The answer is – “Definitely Automate the testing”. It would help enhance the customer experience, and eliminate errors in an appointment from being booked, or a payment being completed, all detrimental to the well-being of a business.
Hmmm! “Why doesn’t every company adopt Automated testing!”
As development has evolved from waterfall, to Agile, to continuous development, the timeline to manually create and maintain test cases has decreased significantly. So instead of having a large pool of testers manually testing, is it practical to have a large pool of test engineers developing test automation scripts?
The answer is automatic test generation tools. There are a few tried and tested tools that have gained traction, and one needs to use them to stay in step with the daily releases and having the test cases ready in time for the release.
Adoption of such tools facilitate the creation of test automation test suites that make test automation a reality.
How difficult is the adoption of such tools?
The tools have evolved to become very user friendly and the adoption of these by qualified engineers is relatively quick. Reach out to companies that focus on enabling these tools in your organization, instead of those offering low cost out-sourced labor. This step will increase customer satisfaction and significantly decrease the errors in products and infra-structure.
