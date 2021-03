For Immediate Release: Monday, March 29, 2021

Contact: Jason Humphrey, Region Engineer, 605-773-3464

KADOKA, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation alerts travelers that due to a grassfire, Interstate 90 is closed effective immediately from Exit 150 at Kadoka to Exit 192 at Murdo.

This section of I-90 will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to motorists.

For complete road information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.