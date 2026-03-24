Reconstruction Project on I-229 Near Cliff Avenue (Exit 4) Resumes in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The interchange reconstruction project on Interstate 229 near Cliff Avenue (exit 4) is scheduled to resume in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday, March 30, 2026, lane closures will be in place for southbound traffic on I-229 to allow crews to install traffic control devices, concrete barriers, and pavement markings for two-way traffic in the southbound lanes. The lane closures will shift as contractors progress with installing the barriers and pavement markings.

On Monday, April 6, 2026, northbound traffic on I-229 will be switched to the southbound lanes. At that time, the northbound on- and off-ramps at exit 4 will be closed. Drivers should use exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue) and exit 5 (26th Street) as detour routes to access Cliff Avenue south of I-229. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

This interchange reconstruction project includes additional lighting, signals, and mainline Interstate work. The interchange will be reconstructed as a single point urban interchange. The overall project includes two structure replacements. The southbound I-229 lanes and the first structure were constructed in 2025. The northbound I-229 lanes and the second structure are being reconstructed this year.

The prime contractor on this $48 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2027.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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