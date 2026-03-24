Road Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 46 Surfacing Project Near Beresford

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Contacts:

Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch - Yankton Area Office, 605-668-2929

BERESFORD, S.D. – On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, S.D. Highway 46 from the east edge of the City of Beresford to 297th Street (Hudson Curve) is scheduled to close to complete the surfacing portion of the project. During the closure, motorists will be directed to the signed detour route on Interstate 29, Lincoln County Road 152, and Lincoln County Road 143.

Surfacing work from 297th Street (Hudson Curve) to the Iowa state line is also planned to start in April. Traffic will be maintained using a half-width construction approach, with traffic maintained on one-half of the roadway while work is completed on the other half of the roadway.

Access to residences and properties adjacent to the project will be maintained for local traffic. The contractor will be discussing individual access with each landowner located on or near the project.

The prime contractor on this $21 million project is PCi Roads of St. Michael, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/beresford.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "BERESFORD46" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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