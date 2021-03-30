Keep on Posting on Twitter for Awareness Regarding the Coup in Myanmar
NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twitter is one of the most used social media platforms in Myanmar pre-coup and its influence to the general public is irrefutable. Truth be told, tech and marketing industries conceive Twitter as a modern daily newspaper as the majority of internet users open Twitter first thing in the morning they wake up.
With all these insights about Twitter, it is safe to say that it holds a great power whenever a significant issue arises, for example, the coup in Myanmar.
When the news about Myanmar broke the globe, Twitter users, especially those accounts that are held by popular public figures, instantly expressed their thoughts and opinions about the situation.
And while the world is posting stuff on Twitter, people in Myanmar cannot, as the military government banned Twitter in the whole country. Because of this, people there have been silenced so that people around the world would be clueless about the qualms of citizens regarding the abuse of power of the said military government.
Aside from Twitter, the government also banned some popular social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Also, four independent media outlets’ franchises were revoked, so, there are limited, if none, sources of information for the people living there.
But by the power of technology, there is an effective way to communicate and update the world about what’s happening in Myanmar- and that is via VPN.
VPN Makes Ways
Virtual Private Network or VPN is a software tool that one can use for the sake of his cybersecurity. By connecting to a VPN, the internet user’s online data and activities are untraceable as his IP address is concealed. With this, the user can access geo-blocked contents like Twitter.
Protests are essential in these times; and if one has less courage to go outside, he can join the resistance through online protests.
With Myanmar citizens getting more aware of the VPN technology, it is also vital that internet users use the perfect and most suitable VPN service based on their needs.
A VPN service like GoingVPN can help, not just to access blocked sites, but also by its unlimited data bandwidth. GoingVPN’s unlimited data feature helps users to post on Twitter for updates whenever. The user has more control. And with the situation’s unpredictability, it is better to have something that will be there whenever one needs it.
GoingVPN.com
