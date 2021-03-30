New Age Survey Queries Opinions About Law Enforcement Officers' Tactics
Survey Focuses on Officer Treatment of Detainees, Not "Do you walk downtown at night?" Or "Do screeching brakes make you jumpy?"LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.E.A.S.E., or "Law Enforcement Assessment Survey Evaluation," is a New Age opinion survey that queries persons detained, questioned or arrested by Law Enforcement Officers. Dr. James Shaw, L.E.A.S.E.'s designer, says he developed L.E.A.S.E. "because Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) ought to communicate and behave with infinitely more respect, not dis-respect, toward all people--including black people--in the communities they serve."
L.E.A.S.E., through fifty (50) questions, provides Law Enforcement Officers views and opinions "from human beings in the communities they have sworn to safely serve," says Dr. Shaw. "Important are the perspectives of the community denizens who have real life, evidence- or experience-based views and opinIons about their encounters with LEAs. The entire United States needs Law Enforcement Officers. That need, however, must be viewed as a viable two-way street, paved with 'Respect' on one side, and 'Trust and Understanding' on the other side," states Dr. Shaw.
L.E.A.S.E. is designed as a prototype, or model, that LEAs everywhere might use to (1) design their own real-life surveys of how the communities they serve judge them, and why; (2) understand why persons form certain opinions about them; and (3) discover the foundational bases and reasons for such opinions. Dr. Shaw explains that L.E.A.S.E. is frank and more probing and infinitely more educational than City Hall-published surveys that merely ask community residents questions like "Do you feel safe at night in your home?" or "Are you for or against bicycle riding on sidewalks?"
Dr. Shaw states that "Fatal shootings of black Americans, by police, is increasing at alarming rates. In January through February of 2021, 132 civilians were shot, 16 of whom were black." Dr. Shaw says that outcries to de-fund the police are "Understandable and justifiable rage" but "is not the problem-solver." Multi-million dollar settlements to families of the victims of fatal police shootings might place into recession the treasuries of both City Hall and the insurance corporations that bail out officers and the city to the tune of millions upon millions of dollars." Dr. Shaw further explains that "De-funding is out of the question. Every community in the United States needs local law enforcement."
Dr. Shaw's professional background includes teaching "The Administration of Justice: Juvenile Delinquency and Legal Procedures" at El Camino College's Police Academy; Consulting on the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's "Helping Improve Police Practices" (H.I.P.P.) booklet; authoring "Jack and Jill, Why They Kill," a book used by universities and police academies nationwide; being Director of Child Welfare and Attendance at the Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District, where he also directed the Norwalk Superior Court's "Truancy Court." Dr. Shaw's violence education and prevention curriculum, B.R.A.V.E. (Be Resilient Avoid Violence Everywhere), was acknowledged and accepted by the California Department of Education. L.E.A.S.E. is currently available and its entire fifty-item questionnaire is at Amazon.com, in an eBook that features Law Enforcement Agencies.
