C4 Imaging Announces Addition to Board of Directors
C4 Imaging LLC, an early-stage medical device company, has announced that Jeff Seavey has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.
We are pleased to welcome Jeff to our Board at an important time for C4 Imaging. Jeff is a highly respected and seasoned medical device leader and will be an excellent resource for the C4 team.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4 Imaging LLC, an early-stage medical device company, has announced that Jeff Seavey has been elected to the company's Board of Directors. Jeff joins the C4 Imaging Board with over 25 years of success in the development and commercialization of medical devices.
— Andrew Bright
Jeff graduated from Texas A&M University with a BS in Engineering and he currently serves as President and CEO of MakrMed LLC. His previous experience includes a diverse blend of executive roles, research and development leadership, global sales and marketing success. He was President and CEO of Restore Surgical LLC, dba Instratek from 2007-2016, where he built a highly successful medical device manufacturing business, with a worldwide distribution network. Instratek was acquired by Stryker Corporation in 2016.
"We are pleased to welcome Jeff to our Board at an important time for C4 Imaging,” said Andrew Bright, C4 Imaging’s President and CEO. “Jeff is a highly respected and seasoned medical device industry leader and will be an excellent resource for the C4 team as we prepare to launch Nova™, our recently FDA 510(k) cleared multimodality fiducial marker.”
"I am excited to join C4 Imaging’s Board," stated Mr. Seavey. "I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and company management to help deliver the benefits of C4’s unique positive-signal MRI technology to the many cancer patients who would benefit from it."
For further information:
Andrew Bright
Tel: 609 933 5895
abright@c4imaging.com
About C4 IMAGING
C4 Imaging develops medical devices that enable clinicians to more accurately perform image-guided procedures. The company’s proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius®, a positive-signal MRI marker designed to improve quality assessment after prostate cancer treatment with brachytherapy, as well as Orion™, an MRI marker that enables accurate MRI–based pre-treatment planning for cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Sirius® and Orion™ enable the adoption of MARS – MRI-Assisted RadioSurgery. C4’s multimodality fiducial marker, Nova™, was recently FDA cleared and will be launched in 2021; Nova™ will allow the benefits of positive-signal MRI treatment management to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy each year. C4 are currently developing non-metallic, positive MRI signal products specifically designed for the breast cancer biopsy market. To learn more, please visit www.c4imaging.com. Join us on Facebook/siriusmri.
Copyright © 2021
Orion, Sirius and Nova are trademarks of C4 Imaging
Andrew Bright
C4 Imaging
+1 6099335895
abright@c4imaging.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn