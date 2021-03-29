Distressed Hiker Rescued on Flume Slide Trail

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 29, 2021

Lincoln, NH – At 2:30 p.m. on March 27, 2021 the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of hiker in distress on the Flume Slide Trail in Lincoln, approximately 2 miles from the trailhead. Clark Alejandrino, 40, of Hartford, CT, had planned to climb Mt. Flume via the Flume Slide Trail, continue to Mt. Liberty, and descend the Liberty Springs Trail but called 911 after crossing several raging brooks and encountering deep snow on the trail. Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to assist the hiker and reached him at 5:00 p.m. They provided him with dry footwear and hiked back down the Flume Slide Trail, helping Alejandrino to mitigate the risks at the brook crossings. The rescue party reached I-93 at 6:10 p.m. safely and transported the hiker back to his vehicle.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers continue to ask hikers to be prepared for winter conditions when visiting the White Mountains. Snow and ice persist at higher elevations, and weather in the valley trailheads can provide a false sense of security to the conditions at higher elevations. In addition, the spring season is when the many brooks and drainages become swollen with water from snowmelt and frequent rain, creating very dangerous trail crossings. Hikers should be prepared with essential hiking equipment and familiar with the terrain and the challenges it can pose. Please visit http://www.hikesafe.com for more information.