Brand Iron Launches ‘Brand Champion 100’ List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand Iron is excited to announce the launching of their Brand Champion 100 list. This top 100 list recognizes individuals who understand and embrace the power of a brand and take personal responsibility for developing a brand that conveys success.
Brand Iron’s list includes business leaders and entrepreneurs, as well as individuals (politicians, entertainers, sports figures, podcast hosts, etc.) who construct, inspire, lead and drive their company’s brand. The Brand Champion 100 list is located at https://brandchampion100.com/the-brand-champs-100/. In addition to the Brand Champion 100 list for 2021, Brand Iron will also announce a Brand Champion of the Month throughout the year.
“Our experience is that when a company has a Brand Champion at the helm they have a much more unique brand and position, brands are more focused and have a much better chance for success. Because of this reason we highlight and feature the top 100 Brand Champions that are making a difference.” Michael Doyle, Brand Champion of Brand Iron.
The Brand Champion 100 list consists of 10 categories: Technology, Sports/Entertainment, Entrepreneurs, Retail, Outdoors, Energy/Natural Resources, Real Estate, Personal Brands, Hospitality/Dining, and Made In America. Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX, PayPal, Boring Company, Neuralink, OpenAL) is at the top of the Technology category. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (XFL Owner, Actor) is among the Sports/Entertainment category. Joe Rogan (Comedian, YouTuber, Podcaster, Martial Artist) and Tony Robbins (Author, Coach, Motivational Speaker) are part of the Personal Brands category.
Brand Iron, founded in 2002, is a leading brand consulting and marketing firm in Denver, CO. Committed to strengthening a company’s marketplace position by taking a holistic approach to brand development, accounting for every aspect of the organization: sales, marketing, and operations. The company’s various service offerings include strategic brand development and positioning, go-to-market plans, website creation, videography, SEO, public relations, and consulting. For more information visit, https://brandiron.net/.
Brand Iron is an independent and multi-faceted branding and marketing agency with years of experience creating real-world results for businesses in a myriad of industries. Brand Iron prides itself on creating comprehensive marketing solutions that will sustain long-term growth. Based in Denver, CO but serving companies worldwide.
