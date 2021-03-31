How much is procrastination costing your Health
The JMOR Tech Talk show covers a wide array of topics from authors, doctors, thought leads and people that want you to have the best life you can.
Present Value to your Clients or someone else will”FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JMOR Tech Talk Show focuses on giving you the tips and knowledge needed to use technology to have a happy, healthier, safer life. In April we have another great line up of guests that will be sure to put you on the edge of your chair for more.
— John C. Morley
Starting with Friday April 2, 2021 Joel Holc a Learning Disability Energy Coach that wrote a book entitled "The Egg Shell Effect". He is an emerging author in the healing arts and his book, "The Eggshell Effect", reveals the story of how he discovered the source of his lifetime of illness, and how he powerfully transformed his health beyond the limitations set for him by the conventional medical establishment. Joel was Born in Argentina in 1967, the son of a holocaust survivor, he and his family emigrated to Israel when he was three years old, growing up in a kibbutz, In his 20s, he traveled the worlds of South America, Europe and the U.S., settling in Pittsburgh via New York. He has two grown children now starting on journeys of their own.
April 9, 2021 Dr. James Grainger will be on our show to give us some key insights about the medical field and important takeaways to keep ourselves healthy in the challenging world we are living in. Dr. Grainger was Born in Washington, D.C., served in the U. S. Army and discharged honorably in 1988.
He Graduated magna cum Laude 1992 from Howard University with a BS in Radiography and also Graduated from Meharry Medical College 1997
and Completed Residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2001. He opened a private practice for ( Acupuncture and Injury) in 2009 and also provides bio-identical hormone therapy, treatment for personal injuries.
April 16, 2021 Paul Claxton will be with us to share some insights about AI and the marriage of Robotic Automatic Solutions. Paul attended Marine Corp University from 2000-2010 and graduated from Park University with a BS in Criminal Law and Psychology all accomplished on a full time curriculum while in the Marine Corps. He also graduated from Harvard Extension School with a Masters in Finance in 2021 and continues to be a pioneer helping many understand and implement robotic centered manufacturing and operations.
April 23, 2021: Kimberly Friedmutter will be on The JMOR Tech talk to show to talk about some hacks she wrote in her latest book to get the mind and body to do things. Kimberly is the author of the book Subconscious Power, a hypnotherapist and life-management expert, and the American actress and model best known for Evil Obsession, Time Under Fire, and the reality series Sin City Rules.
April 30, 2021: Kris Bordessa will be a guest and the person who wrote Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living an amazing reference book that sheds light on many areas of our life to help us lead a more sustainable earth friendly life. A book that is easy to understand with practical examples one can choose to implement in their life immediately.
The JMOR Tech Talk show is a week Technology Talk show that answers your questions about the how, why and where of technology including how new innovations affect our privacy. Authors, business owners, thought leaders, inventors and coaches from around the globe appear on this show to inspire, educate and bring value to our continuing growing audience. We are now grateful to be on Princeton Community TV and if you would like to carry our show on your local TV Network or POD Network please reach out to the media contact information below.
John C. Morley
The JMOR Connection, Inc.
+1 973-475-8357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn