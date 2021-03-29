Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - April

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing 35,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during April.

Fishing is part of a healthy lifestyle and costs very little to get started. An annual fishing license costs around $30, and children under 14 years of age do not need a license at all.

Remember to be courteous to other anglers and always exercise social distancing when fishing.

LOCATION                           WEEK STOCKED     # OF TROUT

Arrowrock Reservoir (Boise)          April 5        9,000 Crane Falls Reservoir (Bruneau)   April 5       1,200 Dick Knox Pond (Emmett)            April 12        800 Duff Lane Pond (Middleton)       March 29      325 Eagle Island Park Pond               April 5            450

Eds Pond (Emmett)                     April 19         200 Esthers Pond (Boise)                  April 26          600 Heroes Pond (Meridian)                April 5         150 Indian Creek (Caldwell)             March 29        200 Indian Creek (Kuna)                   April 12           300

Kleiner Pond (Meridian)            April 5, 19     450/450 Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home)   April 12         350 Lowman Nature Ponds                April 19        600 Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise)      April 5        6,775 Mann Creek Reservoir (Midvale) April 5        2,400

Mariposa Pond (Boise)                 April 5, 19   125/125 Marsing Pond                                 April 5         550 Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend)        April 26      700 McDevitt Pond (Boise)                  April 5, 19   450/450 Nicholson Pond (Kuna)                April 12       400

Parkcenter Pond (Boise)              April 12       700 Payette Greenbelt Pond               April 12       450 Riverside Pond (Garden City)      April 5, 19   450/450 Rotary Pond (Caldwell)               March 29     900 Sawyers Pond (Emmett)             April 12       500

Settlers Pond (Meridian)             April 5, 19   125/125 Star City Pond West                    April 26        600 Weiser Community Pond           April 12        500 Williams Pond (Boise)                April 12        450 Wilson Springs (Nampa)        March 29, April 12           350/350 Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa)      3/29, April 5, 12, 19, 26         400/400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

