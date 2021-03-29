Southwest Region Rainbow Trout Stocking Schedule - April

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing 35,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during April.

Fishing is part of a healthy lifestyle and costs very little to get started. An annual fishing license costs around $30, and children under 14 years of age do not need a license at all.

Remember to be courteous to other anglers and always exercise social distancing when fishing.

LOCATION WEEK STOCKED # OF TROUT

Arrowrock Reservoir (Boise) April 5 9,000 Crane Falls Reservoir (Bruneau) April 5 1,200 Dick Knox Pond (Emmett) April 12 800 Duff Lane Pond (Middleton) March 29 325 Eagle Island Park Pond April 5 450

Eds Pond (Emmett) April 19 200 Esthers Pond (Boise) April 26 600 Heroes Pond (Meridian) April 5 150 Indian Creek (Caldwell) March 29 200 Indian Creek (Kuna) April 12 300

Kleiner Pond (Meridian) April 5, 19 450/450 Legacy Park Pond (Mt. Home) April 12 350 Lowman Nature Ponds April 19 600 Lucky Peak Reservoir (Boise) April 5 6,775 Mann Creek Reservoir (Midvale) April 5 2,400

Mariposa Pond (Boise) April 5, 19 125/125 Marsing Pond April 5 550 Mill Pond (Horseshoe Bend) April 26 700 McDevitt Pond (Boise) April 5, 19 450/450 Nicholson Pond (Kuna) April 12 400

Parkcenter Pond (Boise) April 12 700 Payette Greenbelt Pond April 12 450 Riverside Pond (Garden City) April 5, 19 450/450 Rotary Pond (Caldwell) March 29 900 Sawyers Pond (Emmett) April 12 500

Settlers Pond (Meridian) April 5, 19 125/125 Star City Pond West April 26 600 Weiser Community Pond April 12 500 Williams Pond (Boise) April 12 450 Wilson Springs (Nampa) March 29, April 12 350/350 Wilson Springs Ponds (Nampa) 3/29, April 5, 12, 19, 26 400/400/400/400/400

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

