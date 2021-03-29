April trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

April may be known for its finicky spring weather in southeast Idaho, but here is a “forecast” anglers can really rely on to plan their outings. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 34,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations throughout this month!

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!

–Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing at a six-acre pond with many recreational amenities nearby. There are sand volleyball courts, a playground, soccer fields, basketball courts, a swimming area with beach, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access at the pond. Chesterfield Reservoir – Known for BIG fish, this 1200-acre reservoir in Caribou County is a popular spot to plan a great fishing trip!

–This 55-acre pond is located within Jensen Grove Park along the greenbelt in the heart of Blackfoot. Park activities and facilities nearby also include a skate park, playground, restrooms and picnic areas. Weston Creek Reservoir – Located about 9 miles southeast of Malad City, this 111-acre fishery is a great place to catch a trout, but you may want to bring along your bass gear as well.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.