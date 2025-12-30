Chronic wasting disease detected for the first time in Unit 15 south of Grangeville

A white-tailed buck harvested in Unit 15 south of Grangeville has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. It is the first detection in this hunting unit, but near CWD detections in Unit 14.

The location where the animal was killed is about 20 miles from Slate Creek where Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in 2021 and where multiple deer and elk have tested positive for the disease. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of CWD detections near White Bird and east toward Grangeville.

“It’s not terribly surprising because it’s a pretty logical progression,” Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Wildlife Manager Jana Ashling said. “We know based on radio collar data we have animals moving between these areas.”

CWD is a contagious, incurable and fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk, and moose populations. Fish and Game’s CWD management priority is keeping the percentage of animals infected – or prevalence – low in herds. CWD can’t be eradicated because it remains in the environment for decades. Keeping the prevalence low will help maintain healthy big game populations.

Fish and Game has tested over 5,600 samples from deer and elk in 2025, and this is the first CWD detection outside of Units 1, 14, 18 and 23 where deer and elk have previously tested positive.

The department and the Fish and Game Commission will consider this detection in its overall CWD management strategy, which typically changes annually as new information about new detections becomes available.

Go to the CWD webpage to see how Fish and Game is monitoring and managing CWD statewide, and how hunters are an integral part of CWD testing.