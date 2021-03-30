CANADIAN SENATOR MCPHEDRAN CALLED ON GOVERNMENTS TO HEED GENOCIDE DETERMINATION

266 of our MPs, who declared what is happening in China directed at Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities ... is indeed a genocide and meets all of the criteria defined as genocide.” — Senator McPhedran

OTTAWA, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking at the Conference on the CCP’s Forced Organ Harvesting, Senator Marilou McPhedran, C.M., spoke about S-204, a bill in the Canadian Senate, that would make “any evidence of trafficking in human organs or humans an automatic refusal for any entry to Canada.” Senator McPhedran is a human rights lawyer, professor and activist, appointed as an independent senator in the Parliament of Canada by Governor General David Johnston on the recommendation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November 2016.

With parliamentarians from Canada, European Union, Sweden, New Zealand, Australia, and United States, Senator McPhedran lauded the recent unanimous vote in the Canada’s House of Commons as follows: “266 of our MPs, who declared what is happening in China directed at Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities and, I would include in this the Falun Gong, that it is indeed a genocide and meets all of the criteria defined as genocide.”

Prime Minister Trudeau and his entire Cabinet abstained from the non-binding motion. In abstention, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement that there should be a credible international investigation in response to allegations of genocide. Released on March 8 by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, the investigation by more than 50 global experts “supports a finding of genocide against the Uyghurs in breach of each and every act prohibited in Article II (a) through (e) [of the Genocide Convention].”

The report also claimed: “The highest levels of State—the President of China and the XUAR CCP Secretary and CCP Deputy Secretary—directly orchestrate these coordinated policies and practices, which are relentlessly implemented by a bureaucratic line of entities and officials all the way down to the internment camp guards. The nature of these interconnected and composite acts inescapably demonstrate the clear, effective, and firm control of the State over the ongoing genocide that cannot reasonably be attributed to others beyond the effective control of the State, or to accident or chance. Simply put, China's long-established, publicly and repeatedly declared, specifically targeted, systematically implemented, and fully resourced policy and practice toward the Uyghur group is inseparable from ‘the intent to destroy in whole or in part’ the Uyghur group as such.”

The report, “produced with the contributions of, and upon consultation with, numerous independent experts,” seems consistent with legal findings from leading lawyers at Essex Court Chambers in London, who have issued a legal statement affirming that “there is a credible case that acts carried out by the Chinese government against the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China amount to crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.”

UN estimates suggest as many as one million Uyghurs are being held in facilities which, according to human rights groups, are actually sites of forced labor and other human rights abuses against the Muslim minority. Still, China‘s Ambassador to Canada dismissed the House of Commons’ vote and these reports of genocide of Uyghur Muslims as politically motivated and are, in his words, the “lie of the century.”

In her speech, Senator McPhedran stressed that the vote by the House of Commons “is a clear and strong and principled voice that we hope that governments will be able to heed.” Dong Van Tran, a conference organizer and Secretary General for the Vietnamese Canadian Federation, concurred: “The Genocide Convention is preventive by design. Therefore, it is the obligation of all the governments in the world to stop and punish perpetrators of genocide, when such a threat is credible, to promptly prevent a possible extermination of a people in whole or in part.”

