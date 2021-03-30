BlackhawkNest and SYNNEX Announce Distribution Agreement
New partner program designed for Security focused resellers, MSSPs, Managed SoC providers and Incident Responders
Nation states and criminals are attacking Governments and Enterprises large and small. BlackhawkNest built the Blackhawk product to address gaps in security analyst and incident responder toolsets.”BALTIMORE, MD, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackhawkNest, an innovative team of analysts and engineers who built their careers at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry.
The Blackhawk Analytic Platform™ is the only solution in the market that includes a comprehensive detection and response toolset in one appliance. It monitors network traffic and correlates those network transactions with any available audit data to provide:
• Continuous monitoring of the entire client infrastructure, including cloud
• Packet capture built on industry-leading storage technology
• Alert triage, threat hunting and response, and endpoint scanning tools
• Complete incident response and forensic analysis software
“Sophisticated nation states and criminals are increasingly attacking Governments of all levels and Enterprises large and small,” said Joe Drissel, CEO of BlackhawkNest. “The BlackhawkNest team has been engaged in this battle throughout our careers in government and the private sector. We’ve investigated and provided mitigation for some of the most severe attacks on record, and we built the Blackhawk product specifically to address gaps in security analyst and incident responder toolsets.”
“SYNNEX is dedicated to helping our partners enhance their security practices by making available the most innovative solutions on the market," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX. "Security remains a top priority for our channel partner customers and their end users, and this agreement significantly boosts our offerings in defending against cyber-attacks.
“The Blackhawk Analytic Platform™ is an ideal addition to the toolset for partners providing Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, or Managed Security Operations Services,” said Matt Barrett, COO of BlackhawkNest. “We have designed our partner program with flexibility in mind. In addition to the Blackhawk technology, we have added a managed option allowing partners to deliver services provided by the experienced BlackhawkNest team in a way that meets their customer needs.”
About BlackhawkNest
BlackhawkNest is a cybersecurity company with a full range of custom technology built for front-line security. We combine durable storage hardware and powerful security software to eradicate the toughest cyber threats. Additional information about BlackhawkNest may be found online at www.blackhawknest.com.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.
