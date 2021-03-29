Game and Fish offering a camp for educators

Learn how to bring conservation to your classroom

Cheyenne - Teachers, are your students wild about wildlife? Learn how to bring the outdoors to your classroom with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department this summer. Game and Fish has opened registration for a professional development educator camp at Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois. The four-day session is slated for June 25-28.

“Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp is the one of the most unique education facilities in the state and certainly a destination for teachers to enhance their teaching tools on the topics of conservation, wildlife and the outdoors,” said Ashley Leonard, conservation educator coordinator.

Educators from around Wyoming and of all disciplines are invited to register. Attendees will learn fun and simple ways to get students outdoors and teach them about wildlife and habitat. Further, educators will participate in a Project WILD curriculum workshop.

“Project WILD is one of the most widely-used conservation education curriculum guides in the nation which provides easy-to-use lessons about wildlife and conservation of natural resources,” Leonard said.

Registration is open now until June 1. The cost to attend is $150, which includes Project WILD curriculum guides, meals and lodging. Attendees can earn two University of Wyoming graduate credits (additional cost of $50 per credit paid to UW) or two PTSB credits. Full details, packing information, a listing of activities and registration forms are available on the website. All camps are subject to local COVID-19 health guidelines. Learn more and register for Educator Camp.

For questions about camp, contact Ashley Leonard at ashley.leonard@wyo.gov or (307) 777-4535.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -