Inaugural Multi-Artist Gallery Exhibition at Jill Krutick Fine Art
Local Gallery Partners with Aspen Art Curation & SHIM Art Network in a group exhibition featuring 11 talented artists from across the country.MAMARONECK, NY, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art, a Mamaroneck-based gallery style art studio is beginning a new chapter – curating gallery shows for artists. For this inaugural gallery showcase, Jill Krutick Fine Art is partnering with Aspen Art Curation and SHIM Art Network. The exhibition will be held for 11 talented artists from April 9th through April 25th. Curated work will include sculpture, photography and abstract paintings by artists from across the country. The show, "Waiting to Exhale," will feature artwork that has been on pause, waiting for an opportunity to shine publicly. In addition, the show will be available for digital viewing on Artsy.net. The opening reception will be held at Jill Krutick Fine Art on Saturday, April 10th from 3 pm - 6 pm, which is located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave., Mamaroneck, NY 10543. Viewing will be open to the public – with masks required – on Friday/Saturday April 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 from 12 pm – 6 pm. Visits at other times require an appointment by calling or texting 914.522.0420 or emailing jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com.
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick is a fine artist and owner of Jill Krutick Fine Art located in Mamaroneck, New York. Krutick is a contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. Her work can be seen online at jillkrutickfineart.com. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had multiple solo museum exhibitions and scores of group exhibitions. Krutick opened her gallery-styled studio space in 2018 to paint and exhibit her work. In 2021, she initiated curated gallery events featuring multiple artists.
About SHIM Art Network & Aspen Art Curation
SHIM Art Network is an arts exhibition service company that fills the gaps in the art world, providing essential digital and analog infrastructure and resources to artists, curators, galleries, universities, and other organizations through our Exhibitor Groups. Via membership in a SHIM Exhibitor Group, artists can access durable and sustainable online visibility via SHIM’s platform on Artsy.net and invitations from their Exhibitor Group to show their work in analog exhibitions hosted by SHIM in partnership with galleries, pop-up spaces, and art fairs around the world. Aspen Art Curation is one of SHIM’s Exhibitor Groups run by the multi-talented Madeline Dunn.
Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick Fine Art
+1 914-522-0420
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn