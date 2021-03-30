Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Sweet Chocolate Party Celebrating Soccer Moms
Celebrating Soccer Moms at chocolate party in Santa Monica on 4-3-21 #chocolateparty #celebratingsoccermoms #partyon4321 www.CelebratingSoccerMoms.com
Created by a man who celebrates women soccer, participate to help fund meaningful girls program and enjoy luxury rewards #soccergirlsparty www.SoccerGirlsParty.com
Love to Follow Team USA at 2023 Women Soccer in Australia Participate in Recruiting for Good Enjoy Travel Savings @recruitingforgood #2023womensoccer www.SoccerMomsParty.com
We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency generating proceeds to make a positive impact. And is sponsoring the sweetest Soccer Mom party on 4321 in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest Chocolate Party in Santa Monica Celebrating Soccer Moms on Saturday 4-3-21. The party is perfect for moms to come with kids or solo. The invite only event is socially distanced.
How Moms Qualify for Sweet Party?
Simply email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood.com tell her what sport your kids play
Before April 2, 2021.
Include, best number to reach you at to get special invite (address and time)
Carlos Cymerman, Fun+Advocate Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I love celebrating soccer moms who take care of their kids, cheer them on...and prepare them for life."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created Soccer Girls Party an exclusive luxury travel club for 100 women who love helping girls succeed in life, and love watching women play soccer in the most beautiful cities. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," and earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024). www.SoccerGirlsParty.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn