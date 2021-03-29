New SCDSS Child Support Portal Offers Expanded Convenience and Options

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Will Batchelor (803) 727-9305 Will.Batchelor@dss.sc.gov

March 29, 2021- Individuals paying or receiving child support will have a new and more convenient way to manage their cases with the launch of a new stand-alone customer service portal found on the DSS website here.

The portal allows users to inquire about their case status virtually on a 24/7 basis. That means questions that users might ordinarily have to call or visit a local DSS office for can now usually be answered by simply creating an account and logging on.

After creating an account, users will be able to view their latest payment information, any upcoming hearings and update their personal information. In addition, parents will be able to make online payments, save or print a copy of their payment histories, have access to applications for services, and even find a glossary of common Child Support terminology.

Tim Mose, SCDSS Child Support Services Division Director says, “Customer service is extremely important to DSS and the Child Support Services Division. To give our customers the access that they need, and that our current technology allows, we have created a Client Portal that will answer just about any question about their cases – from payments made and payment history, to upcoming hearings.”

Customers wishing to use the portal, once they have gone through an identity verification process contained within the site, must first create a unique User ID and password. Users will then be able to review key information about their cases.

The portal can be found https://dss.sc.gov/child-support/. The portal will also be linked to the SCDSS main website.

You can also find a demonstration of how to navigate the portal here.

