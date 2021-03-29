YHSGR Agent Turns Around Non-Paying Tenant Situation and Sells Clients’ Home for $100k Over Asking

When a client was faced with a non-paying tenant, Agent Freeman Wang successfully mediated with a cash-for-key solution and made a record-breaking sale with 51 offers soon after the property was listed.

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agent Freeman Wang, an agent with award-winning brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is being recognized by the company for turning around a difficult tenant situation and converting it into a record-breaking sale, the company announced today.

Wang’s clients David and Tammy became frustrated with a non-paying tenant at their Eastvale property. After finding Freeman through social media, they were hoping the agent could help them by finding an eviction attorney. Instead, because of the no-eviction mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Freeman advised David and Tammy to do a cash-for-key deal in which the clients forgive the rent and let the tenant leave. David and Tammy agreed and the tenant left in two weeks without any further issues, but David and Tammy decided to offload the property after the experience.

Initially, David and Tammy thought the home would sell for around $650K after the neighbor’s home with the same floor plan sold for almost that amount just weeks before. However, Freeman suggested that David and Tammy aim to get top dollar for their home using Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty YHSGR’s proprietary RBID system, a system that sends the listing to the agency’s network of over 50,000 pre-qualified and interested buyers. David and Tammy agreed on the strategy and once Freeman listed the property with RBID, they received 200 showing requests as soon as the property hit the market.

“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty RBID Massive Seller Benefits increase the demand for our VIP clients’ home. Sell faster, for more money and with much less hassle…” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, co-founder of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helped ensure the home was staged quickly and properly and after the showings, Freeman received 51 offers to present to David and Tammy. The couple settled on a non-contingent offer for the final price of $706,688, over $100K over their initial asking price. David and Tammy were so thrilled with the experience, they left a shout out for their agent in the March issue of Anaheim Local magazine.

To learn more about how YHSGR agents can help sell your home for top dollar, visit the agency’s website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

Freeman Wang CA DRE# 01966395
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
telephone: 626-789-0159

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

YHSGR Agent Turns Around Non-Paying Tenant Situation and Sells Clients’ Home for $100k Over Asking

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
YHSGR Agent Turns Around Non-Paying Tenant Situation and Sells Clients’ Home for $100k Over Asking
YHSGR Launches Program to Help Consumers Move into New Home Before Selling Their Existing Home
YHSGR Offers Fortune 500®-Caliber Benefits Package Including 401K, Healthcare, and Commuter Pre-tax Savings Plans
View All Stories From This Author