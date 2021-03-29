YHSGR Agent Turns Around Non-Paying Tenant Situation and Sells Clients’ Home for $100k Over Asking
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate agent Freeman Wang, an agent with award-winning brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is being recognized by the company for turning around a difficult tenant situation and converting it into a record-breaking sale, the company announced today.
Wang’s clients David and Tammy became frustrated with a non-paying tenant at their Eastvale property. After finding Freeman through social media, they were hoping the agent could help them by finding an eviction attorney. Instead, because of the no-eviction mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Freeman advised David and Tammy to do a cash-for-key deal in which the clients forgive the rent and let the tenant leave. David and Tammy agreed and the tenant left in two weeks without any further issues, but David and Tammy decided to offload the property after the experience.
Initially, David and Tammy thought the home would sell for around $650K after the neighbor’s home with the same floor plan sold for almost that amount just weeks before. However, Freeman suggested that David and Tammy aim to get top dollar for their home using Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty YHSGR’s proprietary RBID system, a system that sends the listing to the agency’s network of over 50,000 pre-qualified and interested buyers. David and Tammy agreed on the strategy and once Freeman listed the property with RBID, they received 200 showing requests as soon as the property hit the market.
“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty RBID Massive Seller Benefits increase the demand for our VIP clients’ home. Sell faster, for more money and with much less hassle…” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, co-founder of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty helped ensure the home was staged quickly and properly and after the showings, Freeman received 51 offers to present to David and Tammy. The couple settled on a non-contingent offer for the final price of $706,688, over $100K over their initial asking price. David and Tammy were so thrilled with the experience, they left a shout out for their agent in the March issue of Anaheim Local magazine.
To learn more about how YHSGR agents can help sell your home for top dollar, visit the agency’s website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
