Vernon Parish arson suspect arrested for setting fires to eliminate snakes  

Second suspect on the run

March 29, 2021

 Baton Rouge, La. (March 29, 2021) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) investigators have arrested one suspect and are looking for another accused of setting multiple fires near and in a wooded area in Leesville, La.

Thirty-four year old Laura Ashley Lee, 252 Lee Rd., Leesville, La., was arrested March 18, 2021 for one count of simple arson. Thirty-four year old Robert Lee Ramirez, 252 Lee Rd., Leesville, La., remains at large.

Investigators say Ramirez set multiple fires from the roadside as well as in wooded areas surrounding their home on land owned by others. Information obtained during the investigation revealed the reason for setting the fires was to get rid of snakes near the property. Investigators also reportedly learned Ramirez had set multiple fires in the same area in 2020.

Ramirez is accused of two counts of simple arson and remains at large.  Lee’s bond was set at $3,500. She posted bond the same day. If convicted, the suspects could face a fine and/or jail time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323.

Vernon Parish arson suspect arrested for setting fires to eliminate snakes  

