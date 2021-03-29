Federal Appeals Court Sides with Missouri Attorney General’s Office in Fake Meat Labeling Case

Mar 29, 2021, 15:11 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his Office has prevailed in federal appeals court in the case Turtle Island Foods, SPC v. State of Missouri, otherwise known as the fake meat labeling case. Earlier this morning, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit affirmed the District Court’s ruling in the Attorney General’s favor.