Talking Dog Targeted by COVID Conmen: Guildhawk Call to Online Platforms to Digitally Transform Fraud Controls

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraudsters have always been cruel, but since lockdown, they’ve gone all out to hurt and steal from innocent victims, like poor Lucy, an elderly border terrier. Her sorry saga, recounted in a short video interview , shows how criminals use old tricks to con millions into parting with their cash.You could dismiss hapless Lucy as comical if she were not such a true-to-life depiction of the cruel victimisation that’s occurring across the world every day. Lucy is not a joke; she’s an illustration of the cruelty that fraudsters dispense, and it’s not new; it’s just increasing.Last week, City of London Police said that, since 1 March 2020, Action Fraud has received 6,000 reports of pandemic-related scams resulting in £34.5m being stolen from victims in England and Wales. I want this to stop, which is why I’ll explain below what can be done to protect the innocent and why digital transformation in the online world actually presents a brilliant business opportunity.Victims of online fraud and consumer protection groups are angry that platforms are not doing more to protect their users, and there are calls for greater regulation and penalties. That may happen in time, but there is another, more immediate reason why online platforms need to do more; because if they don’t, they will lose customers.There is a huge gap in the market for an online platform that is the most trusted service in the world and a huge prize for the company that takes that accolade according to David Clarke , chair of the UK's COVID-19 Fraud Watch and Director of Integrity at Guildhawk.Clarke has called for online platforms to digitally transform to better protect customers and gain a competitive advantage. He also says the other big opportunity that so many companies overlook is Language. To build trust and loyalty with staff and customers around the world, successful businesses talk trust and safety in every language and cites the approach taken by the BSI

