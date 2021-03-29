The International Conference on Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation is now less than two months away

This will be the first international conference ever held that focuses mainly on the forensic and legal aspects of parental alienation and related concepts.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Access: Fighting for Children’s Rights, a non-profit family support organization with members in 40 countries, and the Steel Partners Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization, are pleased to provide this update and reminder regarding an upcoming educational conference on parental alienation. The Conference will be a three-day virtual conference—that is, it will be a remote video conference—on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 14, 15, and 16, 2021.This will be the first international conference ever held that focuses mainly on the forensic and legal aspects of parental alienation and related concepts such as realistic estrangement and pathological enmeshment. Nonetheless, the conference will also address the clinical and psychosocial aspects of these important problems. Co-Directed by Steven Miller, M.D., a forensic medical expert, and Ashish Joshi, LL.M., a family law attorney, key topics will include how to present the relevant clinical and legal issues in court; how to establish that the clinical science is not only valid and reliable but relevant and admissible in court; how to distinguish between sound science and pseudoscience—both in the clinical and legal arenas—and other critical topics.Featuring some of the most knowledgeable specialists globally, the syllabus has been carefully designed to meet the needs of both families and professionals, including both mental health and legal professionals. Specific topics will include how to distinguish alienation from other similar conditions, how to distinguish between effective and ineffective interventions, how to distinguish between accurate and inaccurate information (unfortunately, misinformation runs rampant), and how to avoid common clinical and legal errors.“Although we would have liked to see everyone in person, the virtual format actually has some advantages,” said Dr. Miller. “For one thing, that will make it possible for people to attend from the comfort of their homes without having to travel. For another thing, it will bring the total cost way down. And for a third thing, we are hoping it will attract high-profile professionals such as judges, magistrates, and commissioners who, for a number of good reasons (such as finding themselves sitting next to a current litigant), might be reluctant to participate in a traditional in-person conference. So, from an educational perspective, I think this is a great opportunity for almost anyone to up his or her game in a single three-day weekend.”About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s RightsOur primary concern is the children and grandchildren and then the complete family. Sadly, the children and grandchildren who are alienated from family are being treated as pawns and property. They are neither. They are human beings, and they should not be regarded as such by their parents or any other family member. We contend that it should be illegal to use children as pawns or instruments of spiteful behavior to prevent them from interacting with ALL other family members. Our purpose and goal are to ensure the preservation of extended, traditional family relationships. In the process of this hell on earth called alienation, we need all the knowledge, support, and resources we can get to help our children and grandchildren and then ourselves. Professionals who deal with alienation in helping families will glean much from this website as well. To contact us, please email familyaccessinnc@aol.com.About Steel Partners FoundationSteel Partners Foundation was formed in 2001 by Warren Lichtenstein, founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Mr. Lichtenstein created Steel Partners Foundation to support philanthropic causes that are close to his heart. As a proud father of two children, he wanted to make a significant impact within the communities where he and his family lives and works, emphasizing causes related to children, education, and sports.