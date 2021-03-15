Parental Alienation Magnified by COVID-19 Pandemic
Parental alienation cuts across all demographics and socio-economic classes and affects approximately 185,000 children a year in the United States.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation today announced that Colleen M. Murray, Ph.D., LPC, NCC, an expert in the field of parental alienation, is moderating the upcoming Virtual International Conference on Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation from May 14-16, 2021.
Parental alienation cuts across all demographics and socio-economic classes and affects approximately 185,000 children a year in the USA. The tactics that alienating parents use are many. Over the past year, the global plight of Parental Alienation has been magnified under the shadow of the COVID-19 crisis; the trend among alienating parents has been to use the pandemic to justify the withholding of physical contact from the child with the targeted parent. At a time when alienating parents are using COVID-19 as cover for their motives, the family court system struggles to operation under COVID restrictions. This conference will prove timely and valuable.
Dr. Murray will be moderating two panels for professionals in the mental health and legal fields. The panel discussions will be informative and empowering to victims and professionals alike. The experts will discuss Parental Alienation dynamics and how to develop winning strategies both personally and professionally for navigating the legal system.
Panel topics will include:
• COVID-19 Impacts and challenges specific to Parental Alienation
• For the alienated parent, when to get and how to find the right mental health support
• For the therapist, how to best inform GALs and Judges regarding Parental Alienation
• For the attorney, what you must know about Parental Alienation victimology
• Parental Alienation case advancement into the judicial system: Is legal remedy appropriate, or are there other options for a targeted parent or grandparents
You do not want to miss this event!
Registration information and conference details are available at www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.
About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights
Our primary concern is the children and grandchildren and then the complete family. Sadly, the children and grandchildren who are alienated from family are being treated as pawns and property. They are neither. They are human beings, and they should not be regarded as such by their parents or any other family member. We contend that it should be illegal to use children as pawns or instruments of spiteful behavior to prevent them from interacting with ALL other family members. Our purpose and goal are to ensure the preservation of extended, traditional family relationships. In the process of this hell on earth called alienation, we need all the knowledge, support, and resources we can get to help our children and grandchildren and then ourselves. Professionals who deal with alienation in helping families will glean much from this website as well. To contact us, please email familyaccessinnc@aol.com.
About Steel Partners Foundation
Steel Partners Foundation was formed in 2001 by Warren Lichtenstein, founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Mr. Lichtenstein created Steel Partners Foundation to support philanthropic causes that are close to his heart. As a proud father of two children, he wanted to make a significant impact within the communities where he and his family lives and works, emphasizing causes related to children, education, and sports.
