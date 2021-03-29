The old governor-led foreign trade mission has been transformed.

Now WEDC’s trade ventures connect Wisconsin exporters virtually with potential international buyers, distributors and other partners.

“With a virtual trade venture, Wisconsin companies can continue their exporting efforts even as COVID makes it impossible to meet face-to-face,” said Katy Sinnott, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. vice president of global trade and investment.

(Adapted from “WEDC trade ventures go virtual during pandemic,” Mar. 24, 2021, The Cap Times)