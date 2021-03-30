The Economic Impact of COVID-19 May Be Easing: Is A Boost in Business and Student Travel Far Behind?

At Home or on the Go, Consumers Need to Protect Their Laptops, Tablets, and Other Gear

Whether they’ve remained on-the-go or they’ve been working or learning from home, consumers have come to rely on Mobile Edge for peace of mind in organizing and protecting their tech.” — Paul June, VP of Marketing

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One sign the economic impact of the coronavirus may be easing is a significant drop in initial jobless claims reported in mid-March by the Department of Labor , representing the lowest levels seen yet during the pandemic. Another indicator of improving economic activity is that airports recently recorded their busiest days in over a year. While the United States and the rest of the world still have a long way to go to return to something resembling pre-coronavirus normalcy, the signs of recovery are there—and with vaccines rolling out, there is a sense of growing optimism.“Among our customers, we’ve found that essential business travelers have continued to take to the skies and the roads throughout the pandemic, though in a somewhat limited capacity, while others, including students, have tended to stay closer to home,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim, California-based Mobile Edge , which specializes in producing protective laptop cases, backpacks, and accessories for two of the segments hit hardest by the coronavirus lockdowns: travelers and students. “Whatever their situation, whether they’ve remained on-the-go or they’ve been working or learning from home, consumers have come to rely on Mobile Edge for peace of mind in organizing and protecting their expensive computer gear and valuable data.”Just what 2021 holds in terms of travel, mobility, and prospects for a return to more traditional work and school settings is anybody’s guess. The signs are there, and airlines and hotels continue to operate under heightened safety and sanitization measures, but most consumers seem to be adopting a "wait-and-see” attitude. In the meantime, professionals and students still need solutions for protecting, organizing, and powering up their laptops, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and other accessories.With its collection of Graphite laptop cases and backpacks for professionals and students, Mobile Edge redesigned seven of its most popular cases and backpacks using premium, rugged “Graphite” nylon material for an edgier, distinctive, “industrial” look. Each comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.Professionals will appreciate the organizational and protective features of Mobile Edge’s Graphite Nylon Briefcase, as well as its stylish design, which includes leather-wrapped handles and a matching removable shoulder strap. Its dedicated, padded computer compartment fits PC laptops up to 16 inches and Macs up to 17 inches, and its easy-access workstation, quick-access rear magazine pocket, and interior file section help keep accessories organized and at your fingertips.Students may find the Graphite SmartPack Backpack more to their liking. Ergonomically designed and lightweight, it’s a no-nonsense backpack for those who value both protection and a minimalistic take on style. It offers separate, interior padded sleeves for a laptop and tablet as well as plenty of space for the books, files, and accessories.Mobile power keeps both students and professionals productive. With its universal AC outlet, the Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger is a perfect fit for power-hungry laptops, gaming consoles, and other devices, while the 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is ideal for charging tablets, smartphones, and smaller USB devices.About Mobile EdgeFounded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.# # #

