GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES OVER $260,000 IN PLANNING FUNDS TO BETHEL, LYNDON AND POULTNEY

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced that $262,500 has been awarded to the towns of Bethel, Lyndon, and Poultney through the Better Connections Grant Program, which seeks to help cities and towns build stronger communities that are more livable and walkable.

“Vermont’s downtowns and village centers are economic drivers and enhance Vermont’s quality of life, as well as our brand,” said Governor Phil Scott. “As we rebuild from the pandemic, investments like this will help support projects that strengthen and improve local economies and transportation connections for Vermonters.” This interagency collaboration allows communities to plan and grow in a way that integrates transportation and land-use planning with economic development decision-making,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.

“This program’s focus on community engagement empowers local leaders to plan transportation investments that are more equitable to all users, improve public health, revitalize communities, and clean our waters,” said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford.

2021 Awarded Projects:

The Town of Bethel will create an action plan to improve accessibility and safety in the village, strengthen connections to their recreational assets, and leverage economic opportunities to revitalize their village center. (Nicole Cyr, Town of Bethel Energy Committee, ncyr@vtc.edu

The Town of Lyndon will use a complete streets approach in developing a village master plan to improve the safety, walkability, and vibrancy of their historic commercial center. (Annie McLean, NVDA, amclean@nvda.net

The Town of Poultney will create a master plan to better connect the downtown to their recreational centers by enhancing the streetscape and improving the economic vitality of the downtown. (Paul Donaldson, Town of Poultney, poultneymanager@comcast.net

The Program is led by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) and the Vermont Agency of Community Development (ACCD) in collaboration with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) and the Vermont Department of Health (VDH). Municipalities bi-annually compete for approximately $260,000 in project funds. For a complete list of current and past projects, visit the program’s story map.

For more information, visit the Better Connections website.

