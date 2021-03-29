Explore Trending Marketing Topics of Today on the All-New Marketing Mindshare Podcast
We’re excited to launch a podcast that supports the marketing community, with audio and video content that gives context to the strategies CEOs and CMOs want us to implement.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Disrupt announces today the launch of its all-new podcast series, Marketing Mindshare, a podcast that dives deep into the world of the top marketing minds from Fortune 500 companies to scrappy SMB marketers while exploring the leading strategies deployed by today’s influencial marketing gurus.
— Dean DeCarlo, Founder and President of Mission Disrupt
Marketing Mindshare expands on in-depth specific strategies for growth, rather than fluffy stories of success that lack context. The Marketing Mindshare podcast is hosted by the founder and president of Mission Disrupt, Dean DeCarlo. Mission Disrupt is an industry-leading marketing agency dedicated to assisting large to mid-sized companies captivate users with dynamic experiences, targeted digital advertising, and engaging creative design.
“We’re excited to launch a podcast that supports the marketing community, with audio and video content that gives context to the strategies CEOs and CMOs want us to implement, while also supporting our audience through a private linkedin group that grants access to marketers around the world,” said Dean DeCarlo, Founder and President of Mission Disrupt.
Created specifically for marketers, this new series explores marketing trends with a variety of expert guests who tackle uncharted topics such as company logo rebrand designs falling into the “Hot or Not” category. Podcast listeners are also able to access Marketing Mindshare’s private Linkedin Group and join a community of marketers where questions are welcomed, new ideas are sparked, and the public can expand their network. Request access: LinkedIn
Marketing Mindshare podcast guests include experts from Fortune 500 Companies as well as small to medium-sized businesses such as Sony Music Entertainment, IBM, NBA, University At Albany, Holy Grail Steaks, New York Marketing Association, and more.
In the upcoming Marketing Mindshare podcast episode What Makes A Brand?, Ron Ladouceur, Professor at University at Albany, shares his expertise on the marketing and advertising landscape today, “Experience today is paramount. When competing with challenger brands, customers do not expect sub-par experiences from you, but instead crave an experience that feels premium.”
Marketing Mindshare is a podcast designed for marketers to expand their skill-sets to help them better perform their jobs. Podcast episode topics addressed include branding, email marketing, webinar marketing, marketing analytics, paid media marketing, influencer marketing, each with a unique guest to share their perspective on building strategies for growth.
Mission Disrupt has released the first episode of the Marketing Mindshare podcast series, which is available on Spotify and Apple Podcast. New episodes will be released and available weekly.
About Mission Disrupt
Mission Disrupt is an-industry leading marketing agency founded in 2015 by Dean DeCarlo, with the goal of helping companies leverage digital channels to form deep relationships with their customers that are profitable and delightful for their clients. Mission Disrupt is dedicated to assisting large to mid-sized companies captivate users with dynamic experiences, targeted digital advertising, and engaging creative design. Mission Disrupt is headquartered in New York City, offering marketing services to customers nationwide. Visit: https://missiondisrupt.com
Kenzy Kundrat
Red Rooster PR
+1 480-766-9638
email us here