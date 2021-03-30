Anti-Money Laundering Forum to Address 20 Years of Busts, Breakthroughs & Blind Spots w/Former Law Enforcement Officials

20th Annual Canadian Forum on Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime I May 4-5, 2021

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former and current law enforcement officials, from the RCMP, to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, will gather to discuss lessons learned for anti-money laundering compliance, intelligence and enforcement at The Canadian Institute’s 20th Annual Forum on AML and Financial Crime, on May 4-5, 2021.

This exclusive session will examine the highlights and the lowlights of combatting financial crime in Canada over the past 20 years and will include insights from:

Supt. Pete Payne, Director, Financial Crime, RCMP

John Shoemaker, VP, CAMLO, Head of Global Financial Crime Risk and Compliance,

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

(Former Superintendent, RCMP and Officer-in-Charge for Financial Crime in GTA)

Peter Warrack, Chief Compliance Officer, Bitfinex

(Former Senior Detective Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland)

Garry Clement, President and CEO, Clement Advisory Group

(Former National Director, Proceeds of Crime Program, RCMP)

MODERATOR

Cameron Field, Senior Manager, AML Investigations Liaison and Special Initiatives, BMO

(Former Detective Staff Sergeant, Toronto Police Service)

The 2021 conference will be co-chaired by BMO Financial Group and the Bank of China, and includes a distinguished speaker faculty comprised of AML, risk management and compliance professionals from leading financial institutions including:

Scotiabank

CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Canada Life Assurance

PNC Bank

Special remarks and analysis of Canada’s financial crime landscape will be also provided during an interactive Q&A with Sam Cooper, author, and National Investigative Reporter for Global News.

