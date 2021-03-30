Instnt Unveils New Product Enhancements To Help Businesses Onboard More Good Customers.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Instnt Inc., the first fully managed digital customer onboarding service for businesses with fraud loss insurance, today unveiled a new UI/UX dashboard redesign that makes it easier for businesses to deploy workflows and track the data provided by Instnt. This redesign is also accompanied by API security enhancements, updated third-party and synthetic fraud models, biometrics capture capabilities, and SDKs integrations.
“Our UI/UX redesign makes it even easier to deploy new onboarding workflows, with intuitive visualization of factors affecting decision outcomes,” says Justin Kamerman, Chief Product Officer at Instnt. “Significant security enhancements have been transparently embedded in our new client SDKs, including behavioral biometrics and device fingerprinting. Our decisioning engine now combines multiple fraud models into a robust aggregate decision, lowering fraud rate and improving top-line growth.”
Features and benefits of [product/service] include.
- UI/UX dashboard redesign
- Enhanced security on all API endpoints: self-signed URLs and one-time tokens to enforce sanctioned use
- Third-party and synthetic fraud models and Biometrics capture
- Client-side SDKs for Angular, React, and Javascript integration
For more information on how Instnt can help your business grow top-line revenue in a compliant manner, visit www.instnt.org.
About Instnt: Instnt is the first fully managed customer onboarding service for businesses that helps them onboard good customers for good, driving their top-line revenue like never before. With its low-code integration and a compendium of sophisticated features, businesses can get their products to market faster, verifying and onboarding their digital customers frictionlessly, without bearing the costs of building and managing their own risk and compliance infrastructure or exposing themselves to fraud losses. Instnt powers various fast-growing financial institutions in North America. For more information, please visit www.instnt.org.
