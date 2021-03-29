New Traffic Patterns to Begin March 29 on the PA 28/US 322 Intersection in Jefferson County

​Construction work will begin on Route 322/Richardsville Road (State Route 4005) to the Route 28/I-80 interchange and to Route 322/Knoxdale Road (State Route 2023) in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County on March 29, 2021.

The project includes the reconfiguration of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection, as well as overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction.

On Route 28, the work will extend from the Route 28/Route 322 intersection to 980 feet east of the Route 28/ Route 322 intersection. On Route 322, the work will be on both the east and the west sides of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection.

Once the project is complete, motorists will have improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 28.

There will be active construction work occurring at various locations throughout the project. The heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street this summer. The reconstruction of the roadway will affect traffic for Route 28 and Route 322.

The anticipated end date of the project is October 13, 2021. The project cost is $4,315,289. Contractor, Thomas Construction, Inc. from Grove City, PA will be completing the work.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.