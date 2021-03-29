PennDOT, South Central Transit Authority to Open Christian Street Parking Lot for Monthly Parking in Lancaster

Lancaster, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and South-Central Transit Authority (SCTA) will open the Christian Street Parking Lot on April 1 to assist Amtrak users originating in Lancaster.

The lot is located on the corner of Christian Street and McGovern Avenue across from the Amtrak station and has 53 surface spaces including two handicap spaces available for monthly parking with no daily parking options.

“This project is an important first step in expanding parking at the Lancaster Train Station,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary of Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger. “It will maximize parking, provide lighting and sidewalk improvements, as well as create improved ADA accessibility easing travel congestion overall.”

The monthly rate for one parking space is $100, making the cost less than $4 a day. As an additional incentive, customers will receive a $50 rate for the first month when they sign a monthly lease. Once a lease is submitted, SCTA staff will coordinate with the customers to receive their parking pass.

The lot is owned and was constructed by PennDOT but will be managed by South Central Transit Authority (SCTA). SCTA is the local administrative authority that oversees Red Rose Transit Authority (RRTA) in Lancaster County, and Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) in Berks County.

“SCTA looks forward to working with PennDOT to help resolve the parking issues at the Lancaster Amtrak station to make it easier for the public to access needed train service,” said Executive Director Dave Kilmer.

The total cost for construction was approximately $530,000 in state transportation funds.

In addition to supporting connections to intercity rail service, Pennsylvanians are reminded that Shared ride programs are available in every county and fixed-route transportation systems statewide offer accessible transportation. The commonwealth provides both Lottery and Act 44 funds to subsidize these trips for seniors and individuals with disabilities every day.

Trips can include activities of daily living, but in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, residents can also use the services for assistance in getting to mass vaccination sites and any site where a vaccine is available to individuals, including pharmacies, hospitals and doctor's offices. Free transportation to vaccinations may also be available for qualifying individuals.

Additionally, the Senior Shared Ride program enables all individuals age 65 and older to use shared-ride, curb-to-curb services and pay only a small portion of the regular shared-ride fare. Individuals with disabilities ages 18-64 may access transportation through the Persons with Disabilities Program.

More than 4 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of vaccine and equitable access to vaccination sites through public transit remains critical to the Wolf Administration's efforts to combat the pandemic.

Any interested riders in the Lancaster area should note that the Lancaster vaccination center began accepting appointments in early March. Individuals can register for a future appointment online at www.vaccinatelancaster.org by clicking on "Lancaster Co. Community Vaccination Center" and then on "Register for a Vaccination Appointment."

For more information on Multimodal Transportation at PennDOT visit the Projects and Programs section of PennDOT.gov.

For more information on Red Rose Routes or local vaccine transportation please visit www.redrosetransit.com call 610-406-4517 , or email vnixdorf@sctapa.com.

For additional pictures and information on the Christian Street Parking Project, visit Planthekeystone.com and click on the Christian Street Lot project page.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Schoch, PennDOT, 717-783-8800 Dave Kilmer, SCTA, 717-419-2522 .