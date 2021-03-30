Biolabs Names Jeffrey Laidlaw As Director Of Operations For Dallas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey Laidlaw, M.S., M.A., has joined BioLabs as Director of Operations for its new location at Pegasus Park in Dallas. His appointment was announced by Adam Milne, Chief Operating Officer of BioLabs, which provides premier co-working spaces for life science startups in the most dynamic biotech hubs. BioLabs is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
“We were looking for someone who has both an impressive track record in facilities management and deep ties to the biotech community in North Texas,” says Milne. “Jeff began his career as a research scientist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and then joined some of the region’s fastest-growing life science startups, managing lab operations and training. He will lead our efforts to build and equip state-of-the art facilities for entrepreneurs at Pegasus Park, a project that will greatly accelerate the pace of science commercialization from the lab to the marketplace.”
Laidlaw most recently was Environmental Health, Safety and Facilities manager for Peloton Therapeutics, where he oversaw an office and lab expansion project and managed space for satellite offices in San Francisco. When Peloton was acquired in 2019, he became part of the team that integrated the company’s assets and operations into Merck & Co., its new owner. He previously worked in technical support, research and safety positions at Arog Pharmaceuticals/Dava Oncology CRO Services and Reata Pharmaceuticals. Laidlaw holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a Master of Arts in Biology from Southern Methodist University. He is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP).
Laidlaw says he looks forward to the opportunity to build something significant to support the biotech sector in North Texas. “We’ve long needed a place close to our universities where people can take their science and develop it. I grew up here, and I want to see our region be successful and create jobs for people who want to stay and thrive,” he says. “BioLabs at Pegasus Park will be the engine that drives innovation, giving startups a better chance to connect with capital, partnerships and technical assistance to help them succeed. That’s a process that eventually leads to better outcomes for patients, which is what’s most important.”
He is looking forward to collaborating with BioLabs staff, partners, sponsors and resident companies around the country as the Dallas site is under construction. “One of the benefits of being part of a national network is the chance to share ideas with colleagues on both coasts. It’s great to learn from others who have done this work, too,” Laidlaw says.
BioLabs at Pegasus Park is slated to open Fall 2021. It will include nearly 37,000 square feet of state-of-the-art, flexible lab, training and office space to serve as the epicenter for regional life science innovation and enable biotech trailblazers in their pursuit of the next big scientific breakthrough. It can accommodate up to 35 startups at capacity.
About BioLabs: BioLabs is a membership-based network of shared laboratory facilities located in key geographies with proven biotech innovation clusters. BioLabs offers Class A coworking environments that pair fully equipped and supported lab, office, and event spaces with relevant programming and unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. These fertile, supportive ecosystems allow young companies to shift their focus from start-up operations to experimentation and innovation so they can reach their scientific potential quickly and achieve business success. Companies can start with a single lab bench and scale-up as they grow. The expanding BioLabs and Affiliates US network of labs now comprises sites in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; San Diego and Los Angeles, California; New York City; Princeton, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Texas (coming Fall 2021) and is developing additional domestic and international sites. www.biolabs.io
About Pegasus Park: Located between the Design District and the Southwestern Medical District in Dallas, Texas, Pegasus Park is a 23-acre future focused mixed-use office campus designed to bolster local biotech, social impact and corporate innovation. Strategically located between the Dallas Design District and the Southwestern Medical District, Pegasus Park offers state-of-the-art facilities and amenities for the daily convergence of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, strategic business partners, social impact organizations, nonprofit groups and Dallas’ emerging biotech ecosystem. https://pegasuspark.com
