The Sturge-Weber Foundation Announces the First National Million Miles for Sturge-Weber Syndrome Fundraising Campaign

The official logo for the 1st annual Million Miles for Sturge-Weber Syndrome Campaign

April 1st marks the opening of the First National Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF) Million Miles for Sturge-Weber Syndrome (SWS) Fundraising Campaign.

April 1st marks the opening of the First National Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF) Million Miles for Sturge-Weber Syndrome (SWS) Fundraising Campaign. The event will take place virtually, across the United States from April 1st through June 30th in an effort to provide more public awareness of SWS as well as raise funding for patient/caregiver programs and critical research. Several corporations have joined SWF by sponsoring this event: UCB Pharmaceuticals, Qlaris Bio Ocular Therapeutics , Axiom Advisory Group, Coolibar and Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery.

SWF collaborates with over 23 Clinical Care Network centers nationally (CCN), that provide expert treatment and research study on the various conditions associated with SWS. The CCNs are taking an active role in this campaign as “Team Leaders”, building teams of participants to run, walk, cycle or wheelchair miles to reach one million miles. All participants will try to achieve 100,000 steps within the 90 day period.

This fundraising campaign is open to anyone interested in getting outside to exercise and would like a great cause as incentive. To learn more or participate, individuals may visit the SWF website at https://sturge-weber.org/participate/. Participants may join an established team at one of the SWF CCNs or on their own. Centers that are participating are: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute; Boston Children’s Hospital; Cincinnati Children’s Hospital; Cook Children’s Medical Center; Dell Children’s Medical Center; The Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital; Mayo Clinic-Minnesota; Mayo Clinic-Arizona; Mayo Clinic-Florida; University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital; Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Nemours duPont Hospital for Children; NYU Langone Medical Center; Rady Children’s Hospital; Seattle Children’s Hospital; Texas Children’s Hospital; University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center; University of North Carolina-Chappell Hill; University of California – San Francisco; University of Utah; Will’s Eye Institute/Jefferson Hospital and UC Davis Children’s Hospital, Sacramento.

The Texas Children’s Hospital CCN will hold a “Million Miles Kick-off” event along with the SWF home office in Houston, TX on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Time and location to be announced via social media and the SWF website (https://www.facebook.com/sturgeweberfoundation;

https://www.instagram.com/thesturgeweberfoundation/;

https://twitter.com/SturgeWeber; www.sturge-weber.org)

The Sturge-Weber Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that exists to provide support for patients and families living with SWS, fund research and clinical trials, and host educational programs and conferences to inform the public, professionals and those diagnosed with the most current information. For additional information, visit www.sturge-weber.org.

