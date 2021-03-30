Covax Data Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covax Data, Inc., a visionary cybersecurity SaaS provider, today announced it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit.
The SOC 2 is an industry validation of our business processes and controls that meet the highest security, availability, and confidentiality standards. This certification also provides our customers, investors, and service providers the assurance that you can trust us with your most secure data and our processes are validated.
"Completing the SOC 2 Type 1 certification as an early-stage company speaks to our dedication to security, privacy, availability, and processing integrity of critical data for our partners and clients," says Andy Babcock, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Compliance Office at Covax Data. "Our clients rely on us to protect their sensitive and critical data when all other security measures fail. Covax Polymer gives our clients and partners peace-of-mind knowing that we have the most innovative and proprietary technology, adhere to strenuous compliance standards, and utilize best security practices internally."
Covax Data is committed to delivering holistic solutions to complex problems. We leverage the latest technologies to create data-centric solutions that optimize the true value of data – its usefulness. We take a unique and thoughtful approach that is designed around our customers’ needs, requiring minimal change to business processes and workflow. At Covax Data, we strive to make technology that works for you – powerful, pragmatic, and complete. For more information, visit covaxdata.com.
Covax Data logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Covax Data, Inc. Other Covax Data product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of Covax Data, Inc. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
CONTACT
For media & PR inquiries:
Madeline Shave
