Covax Data Appoints Andy Babcock as COO and Mike McBride as Head of Channel Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covax Data, Inc., a visionary cybersecurity SaaS provider, today announced it has appointed Andy Babcock as Chief Operating Officer and Mike McBride as Head of Channel Strategy, Sales, and Operations.
Mr. Babcock is responsible for personnel, facilities, risk, and insurance, as well as overall operations of the company.
Andy is a 15+ year veteran in the world of domestic and international organizational leadership, solution creation and implementation, risk and compliance, and business development. Andy has worked directly with major financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, NGOs, and foreign governments. Before joining Covax Data, Andy was the client delivery manager at Zoot Enterprises. Andy lead a cross-functional team of IT professionals that developed highly complex automated decisioning solutions, where credit risk and fraud decisions were processed in milli-seconds based on client driven analytics. Earlier in his career, Andy was the executive director of an international non-profit organization that served the mobility needs of people in less resourced countries.
Mr. McBride is responsible for all aspects of the company’s channel strategy, sales, and operations.
Mike brings with him nearly 10 years of leadership in consultative solution selling at Dell Technologies, including over five years of leading national channel sales teams. Prior to his years on the selling side of technology, Mike had an extensive career leading transformational technology delivery teams in Fortune 500 organizations. This included over 10 years of driving and delivering M&A related activities from small businesses to large enterprises. Mike also has years of experience successfully steering and influencing technology teams and organizations through many high-growth, heavy-change opportunities.
“We are very excited to have Andy and Mike join the Covax Data team and provide immediate value in bringing our new vision of cybersecurity software to the marketplace,” stated Bill Caple, Co-CEO of Covax Data. “Given our tremendous growth this year, we welcome successful professionals that accelerate our business execution and provide leadership from day one.”
About Covax Data
Covax Data is committed to delivering holistic solutions to complex problems. We leverage the latest technologies to create data-centric solutions that optimize the true value of data – its usefulness. We take a unique and thoughtful approach that is designed around our customers’ needs, requiring minimal change to business processes and workflow. At Covax Data, we strive to make technology that works for you – powerful, pragmatic, and complete.
Covax Data logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Covax Data, Inc. Other Covax Data product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of Covax Data, Inc. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
