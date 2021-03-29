Vertava Health Opens Two New Behavioral Health & Wellness Centers in Ohio

As part of our growing efforts to provide a full continuum of mental health and substance use services, we’re excited to expand the care and support we’re providing to the Ohio community.”
— Matt Morgan, CEO of Vertava Health
OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertava Health, a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorders is proud to announce the opening of two new outpatient behavioral health and wellness centers in Ohio. The clinics, located in Westerville and Rocky River, will offer outpatient (OP) and intensive outpatient (IOP) services to accommodate community members who need help with conditions like anxiety, depression, PTSD and substance use disorder.

“Now more than ever, people in this community and around the country need the services we provide,” says Vertava Health CEO Matt Morgan. “As part of our growing efforts to provide a full continuum of mental health and substance use services, we’re excited to expand the care and support we’re providing to the Ohio community. We’re working to remove the stigma and barriers to quality care so that more Ohioans have the tools they need to cope during these challenging times.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40.9% of respondents surveyed in June reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition, including depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance abuse, rates 3 to 4 times higher than a year ago. 10.7% of respondents reported seriously contemplating suicide in the last 30 days.

“Our behavioral health and wellness centers in Westerville and Rocky River offer patients flexible but supportive outpatient options for those needing mental health or addiction support,” says Senior Vice President of Outpatient Operations, Susannah Dwyer. “Because of its more flexible scheduling, our outpatient center can be a good option for people who are working or in school and need treatment that fits into their busy lives.”

Vertava Health outpatient programs include a curriculum of evidence-based therapies and are open six days a week to meet the specific needs of each individual patient. Patients will have the opportunity to meet regularly with their licensed therapist as well as the option to participate in group work that will build up their support system. Outpatient treatment allows patients to find support and guidance when faced with real-world challenges.

In Ohio, Vertava Health currently operates a residential treatment center in Sherrodsville and, in December, opened a behavioral health and wellness center in Dublin. They operate additional locations in Tennessee, Massachusetts, Mississippi, and Texas.

Official Ribbon Cutting for Westerville takes place Tuesday, March 30 at 12:15 PM (EST).
Official Ribbon Cutting for Rocky River takes place Wednesday, March 31 at 11:30 AM (EST).

An open house will follow each ribbon cutting. Face masks/coverings are required, adjustments have been made to comply with state COVID-19 related restrictions.





To arrange an interview or schedule a private tour, email media@vertavahealth.com.

Gina Mitchell
Vertava Health
Gina.Mitchell@vertavahealth.com

Contact
Gina Mitchell
Vertava Health Gina.Mitchell@vertavahealth.com
Company/Organization
Vertava Health
205 Reidhurst Avenue
Nashville, Tennessee, 37203
United States
+1 615-594-5982
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Vertava Vertava Health is a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorders, providing a full continuum of services based on the individuals’ varying needs at different times in their health and recovery journey. We apply evidence-based treatment modalities at every level of care and embed digital health tools to enhance and amplify clinical outcomes. With a growing list of Joint Commission accredited inpatient and outpatient locations across the country, a virtual care platform and a national network of healthcare providers, Vertava Health pioneers care that empowers people so that they can live out their best future. To learn more, visit https://vertavahealth.com/

