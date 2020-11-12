Vertava Health Partners With Ultramarathon Runner Greg Nance to Raise Awareness About SUD and Mental Health
Ultramarathon Runner Greg Nance talks to Vertava Health about his struggle with addiction and mental health and an upcoming documentary film.
I never thought I would be talking openly about my own struggles with mental health and addiction and especially not making a film about it.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
— Ultramarathon Runner Greg Nance
VERTAVA HEALTH PARTNERS WITH ULTRAMARATHON RUNNER GREG NANCE TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS
Vertava Health, a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorders is proud to announce a partnership with entrepreneur and ultramarathon runner Greg Nance.
Nance, an athlete in recovery, is currently training for a cross country run from New York to Seattle, Washington to raise awareness about substance use and mental health disorders. In partnership with the International Documentary Association, the film chronicling his trek across America is titled 1 IN 7 – signifying the 40 million Americans, or one in seven adults, who are battling alcohol or substance addiction.
“I never thought I would be talking openly about my own struggles with mental health and addiction and especially not making a film about it,” says Nance. “This film project and the documentary has become very therapeutic for me to learn more about my own journey, to connect with others in recovery and to just try to walk more authentically along the path.”
Greg is the co-founder and Chairman of Moneythink and founder and CEO of Dyad.com Mentorship, a company that has helped students earn over $27 million in university scholarships. Nance is an Ambassador for the Seattle Seahawks and in 2019 he became the youngest person to complete the World Marathon Challenge, running 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents. Despite being a high achiever, for years Greg secretly battled alcohol and opioid addiction and still struggles daily with anxiety.
“We’re pleased to support Greg in his efforts to raise awareness, said Vertava Health CEO and President Matt Morgan. “Greg’s story is not only inspiring but it’s one that can help break the stigma associated with addiction and mental health issues. People from all walks of life struggle with the disease of addiction. What’s important is having the courage to get help so that like Greg, you can find healthy ways to cope and live out your best future.”
Vertava Health is committed to helping Americans break the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction through individualized treatment plans that offer access to a full continuum of care including detox, residential treatment, outpatient therapy and virtual care services for substance use disorders and mental health conditions such as depression, stress, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
About Vertava
Vertava Health is a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorders, providing a full continuum of services based on the individuals’ varying needs at different times in their health and recovery journey. We apply evidence-based treatment modalities at every level of care and embed digital health tools to enhance and amplify clinical outcomes. With a growing list of Joint Commission accredited inpatient and outpatient locations across the country, a virtual care platform and a national network of healthcare providers, Vertava Health pioneers care that empowers people so that they can live out their best future. To learn more, visit https://vertavahealth.com/
