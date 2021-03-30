Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pipeline Medical Now Preferred Authorized Distributor of Herclean EPA Approved Wipes

Pipeline Medical supplies EPA approved Herclean Wipes to Several School Districts across the USA

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A trusted and well-known medical supplier to leading hospital systems, states, and cities across the United States, Pipeline Medical, in Edison, New Jersey is now an authorized distributor for Herclean EPA Approved Disinfecting wipes.

Environmental Protection Agency or EPA approved disinfectant wipes are proven to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus by killing 99.9% of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The EPA conducts thorough testing on several products claiming to kill the virus that causes COVID-19, but only few, like the Herclean wipes, receive the approval.

Hospitals around the United States have approved the usage of the Herclean wipes. As businesses and schools reopen slowly around the US, the need for adequate and genuine safety supplies has spiked.

As an initiative to help reopen the country safely, the Biden administration announced the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, which among other things, states the intent of reimbursing all personal protective equipment or PPE related costs to schools. That will also create a need for masks, gloves, and specifically certified disinfectants like the ones Herclean provides in canisters, flatpacks and rolls.

"We realized very quickly that in addition to hospitals and frontliners, whom we supply to directly, the daily users don't have what they need, always. Grocery stores and local medical shops often run out of essentials like N95 masks, sprays, and disinfectants. And substitutes without FDA, or EPA approval are very unsafe. So, we pulled together our resources and created a system to deliver high grade PPE to communities across America," says Pipeline Medical CEO, Zachary Ducharme.

The medical supply chain continues experiencing volatility due to unusual and unpredictable buying patterns and needs. As multiple COVID-19 vaccines get distributed around the United States, institutions like schools, government agencies, entertainment venues, and businesses of all types will require additional medical supply resources than ever before.

COVID-19 has created a new niche for these protective supplies; previously they were used specifically for medical, construction, law enforcement and first responders. Today, they are essential supplies and resources for any organization, such as a school, government agency or small business, trying to reopen safely and be ready for the next pandemic.

“Herclean's EPA approval is one of the key reasons we are proud to be authorized distributors. We're very optimistic about this partnership. And really pleased with the results. At the end of the day, we like to think we're doing our part in helping bring America, back to work, faster and safer," said Mr. Ducharme.

About Pipeline Medical
Pipeline Medical is a trusted market accelerator for the largest players in the medical supply space, including Medline, Express Script / CuraScript, Allergan, Johnson and Johnson / Ethicon, Merz, and numerous manufacturers overseas. Its clients include the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, The Mayo Clinic, City of San Diego, the State of Texas, United Nations Population Fund, City of Philadelphia and municipalities across the State of California. Learn more at www.pipelinemedical.com

