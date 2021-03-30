floLIVE Joins IMC to Tackle Global Reach for IoT Business Users
floLIVE, a provider of Software-defined Connectivity and network solutions for IoT devices, has joined the IoT M2M Council, the largest IoT community
floLIVE, a provider of Software-defined Connectivity (SDC) and network solutions for IoT devices, has joined the IoT M2M Council (IMC), a trade group that acts as an IoT industry accelerator. floLIVE has made a name for itself in providing seamless global connectivity solutions to adopters of IoT technology that eliminate concerns about high costs, privacy regulations and permanent roaming restrictions, or poor availability for global IoT projects. For its part, the IMC is a community of 25,000 product makers and enterprise users that buy IoT solutions that are spread out around the globe.
— Asaf Gigi, floLIVE’s Head of Marketing
“Our global connectivity service and extensive IMSI library, the largest of its kind, allow for multi-carrier localized coverage” says Asaf Gigi, floLIVE’s Head of Marketing, who will take a seat on the IMC’s Board of Governors. “Our cloud management solutions are designed to ease global IoT deployments and make these cost-effective for the first time. We think the IMC’s rank-and-file Adopter Membership tracks well with this. They’re IoT business users with problems to solve, with excellent representation in North America, Europe, and Asia.”
floLIVE has developed its own full suite of connectivity management solutions, including a dedicated 5G/LTE core network, robust platform for device, eSIM, and connectivity management, and a fully featured BSS. All of these solutions are infrastructure-agnostic and therefore applicable to a broad range of industries. “We like the fact that IMC’s Adopter membership covers 27 different vertical markets, which will help us with our reach” says Gigi.
“We welcome floLIVE to the IMC board. With their appeal to global customers, they will be a great fit with the demographics of our membership and we look forward to having them participate in our events,” says Kim Bybjerg, IMC Chair and Head of European Business Operations at Tata Communications. Since the pandemic, these IMC events routinely draw over 1,000 visitors, with ca. 70% of those identifying as buyers of IoT solutions.
About floLIVE
floLIVE provides advanced 5G network solutions, and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases. It offers innovative solutions for enterprises, mobile operators and cloud providers. Its platform comprises local core networks that provide local connectivity while being centrally managed and controlled over the cloud. This unique approach enables enterprises to benefit from high performance, secure and regulatory-compliant local connectivity with the flexibility and elasticity of a cloud-native platform. For more information, see www.flolive.net
About the IoT M2M Council
The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector – with over 25,000 IoT enterprise users, product makers/designers, and apps developers that buy IoT solutions as members. Board companies include 1NCE, Aeris, AVSystem, beamLive, BICS, Blues Wireless, Digi International, floLIVE, Fractus Antennas, Gurtam, iBasis, IoT Launch, KORE, Losant, Microsoft Azure IoT, MultiTech, NimbeLink, Pelion (div. of ARM), Pod Group, Quectel, Software AG, Somos, Taoglas, Tata Communications, Telit, and Vodafone. Visit IoT M2M Council
