Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Participate in Bloomberg DryBulk Webinar

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that Gary Vogel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer will participate in a Bloomberg Intelligence Webinar titled “Will Dry Bulk Finally Deliver?” on April 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.



During the 1-hour webinar, which will be hosted by Lee Klaskow, Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence, Mr. Vogel will discuss the current dynamics in the drybulk shipping market, Eagle Bulk’s strategy and competitive positioning and the prospects for continued market strength throughout 2021 and beyond.

The webinar will be broadcast live and available for on-demand replay. It can accessed through a Bloomberg terminal or at no cost using Bloomberg’s website.

Please visit https://www.bloomberg.com/event-registration/?id=106179 to register for the webinar.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

CONTACT

Company Contact:

Frank De Costanzo

Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Email: investor@eagleships.com

Media:

Rose and Company

Tel. +1 212-359-2228