Oil Sampling Company Offers Professional Industrial Sampling Services

CLEVELAND, OHIO, U.S., March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestOil, the industry leader in lubricant analysis, offers professional on site oil sampling for industrial companies through Sampling PRO. The service is tailored made for companies that want a hands-off approach to oil analysis—especially those that are low on trained manpower, want their plant to be more reliable overall, and need a strong return on oil analysis.

Through Sampling PRO, TestOil’s trained team of industry experts maintains a meticulous oil analysis program. Services include: an initial consultation; an onsite audit; equipment tagging; expert recommendations; consistent sample collection; follow up report review; explanation of critical report results; and an annual program review.

TestOil Analysis Consultant, Micheal Shaw, a TestOil PRO team member, said, “When we are onsite, we evaluate machines carefully and survey for the representative sampling point, which is critical for getting accurate test results. We will also mitigate sampling variations by documenting and adjusting sample procedures for every machine. We have a wealth of sampling experience and are very strategic about oil sampling. Because of this, we keep a close eye on everything. Nothing falls through the cracks. “

Benefits of TestOil’s Sampling PRO include:

• Samples are collected on schedule using best practices.

• Each subsequent analysis is completed by TestOil’s ISO accredited lab with free data double check and same day results.

• Professional oil analysts review reports and provide guidance with clear next steps.

• “Red flagged” items are followed up.

• Continuous improvement recommendations are provided.

• Inform plant of noteworthy observations while sampling, such as spent breathers, fluid leaks, or contamination avenues

“Our customers are pleased with how efficiently we are able to manage their programs,” Shaw added. “We do observe and report information related to safety hazards, leaking machines, uncovered reservoirs, excessive machine noise and vibration, etc. The maintenance staff also appreciates the fact that we free up their time; they know that their machines are being well cared for. Our customers know that they won’t need to replace oil and filters unnecessarily and they are much less likely to experience machinery downtime.”

Shaw continues, “In one case, we were able to prevent downtime, maintenance costs, and a $15,000 regulatory fine. The PRO team had pulled oil samples from a motor fan bearing and returned oil analysis results the same day the samples were tested. We informed the customer to inspect the bearing since iron wear had significantly increased and an impending failure was suspected. The customer discovered the asset was compromised and sent off the motor for repair while in a scheduled shutdown. Sampling PRO makes everyone’s job a lot easier.”

Sampling PRO can also be customized per customer requirements. For more information on TestOil’s Sampling PRO, visit: https://testoil.com/sampling-pro/.

With more than 30 years of experience in the oil analysis industry, TestOil focuses exclusively on assisting industrial facilities with reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unexpected downtime through oil analysis program implementation. As industry experts in diagnosing oil-related issues in equipment such as turbines, hydraulics, gearboxes, pumps, compressors and diesel generators, TestOil provides customers with a guarantee of same-day turnaround on all routine testing. With in-house, certified training professionals, TestOil offers lubrication and oil analysis training, private onsite training, certification training and exams, and educational webinars. For more information on partnering with TestOil on oil analysis programs or training opportunities visit https://testoil.com. Contact: 216-251-2510; sales@testoil.com.