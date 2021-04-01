Burgopak release first publication, sharing insights and expertise on power of packaging in Financial product delivery.

Burgopak 'welcome to the club' - the definitive guide to card packaging design Burgopak welcome to the fold - The Devil is in the details of packaging design Burgopak e-book - Welcome to the Club - your decisive guide to fintech packaging design

At the forefront of packaging design in the financial sector, Burgopak share studio secrets on card packaging design featuring top challengers and neobanks.

It’s gorgeous, edgy, and chock full of inspiration.” — Aaron Singer, CEO Tearsheet

FinTech’s are winning new customers by putting people at the centre of their brands. As generations, older and younger change the way they bank, and communities search for more diverse and inclusive banking solutions, those listening and innovating in their product delivery are harnessing an opportunity to break away from the traditional and create challenger products making waves across a very traditional industry. In turn, a people centred approach is also building a community of organic brand ambassadors taking to social platforms and word-of-mouth to share enthusiasm and excitement for this new empowering movement.

At the forefront of packaging design in the financial sector, Burgopak share studio secrets for the first time including practical insights and creative inspiration on the power of packaging for card and financial services. The title ‘Welcome to the club’ encapsulates the voice behind every card delivery and the power that your carrier holds when it reaches customer hands.

Featuring leading challengers and financial providers, the book explores the relationship between brand and packaging, practical steps for unboxing design, increasing product activation with clever packaging integrations, and practical tools to drive down costs with smart design and cardboard engineering.

Committed to good environmental practice, the limited print book was beautifully bound by Feburman printers. Feburman have been awarded the Carbon Smart Blue Award in recognition of their commitment to the environment by measuring carbon emissions and putting in place action plans and policy to reduce impact.

“Choosing a printer that met our environmental aspirations was integral to the release of our first book. Acknowledging both the tactile nature of cards and packaging, and the sustainable innovations rising up in the financial sector was essential and we feel like the book hits both points very nicely.” Dane Whitehurst, Creative Director, Burgopak

Produced on FSC approved materials, the pages are printed on Zen paper 150gsm, with a white Plike 330gsm cover and perfect bound spine. This tactile premium board – an already popular choice among many of Burgopak’s existing fintech clients - reflects the nature of the changing face of finance. The texture and appearance acts as a familiar nod to those clients as well as inspiration to the many start-ups entering this competitive field. Complimented with a subtle silver pantone to the title ‘Welcome to the club’, this addition also adds a level of luxury that speaks to the metal movement so popular in this sector.

“I always keep an eye out for nice card designs since it’s an important part, and only physical part of marketing of fully digital players. The packing is just as important to impress your clients, and Burgopak stands out in these designs. The book summarizes some great designs. Loved reading it and good for inspiration for every Fintech/Neobank!” Marcel van Oost, Fintech Influencer

If you’d like to request a copy of ‘Welcome to the Club’ by Burgopak, or learn more about Burgopak packaging you can reach out at info@burgopak.com. Also available in digital form, you can request your e-book here.