Philly Soul Singer Ashley Scott to release “Don’t Throw Our Love Away” on April 23, 2021

Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott is entering 2021 with a new jazzy springtime groove entitled “Don’t Throw Our Love Away” on April 23, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT: Ashley Scott, (215) 586-3736 or Ashley@philashentertainment.com

Philly Soul Singer Ashley Scott
to release “Don’t Throw Our Love Away”
on April 23, 2021


Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott is entering 2021 with a new jazzy springtime groove entitled “Don’t Throw Our Love Away.” The song is being released on his Soulful Sounds International Records Label on April 23, 2021 as a follow up to his international hit “Dance The Night Away.”

“Don’t Throw Our Love Away” is a jazzy mid-tempo with an infectious chorus that will have you singing along. The song which is co-written and produced by Ashley and Stan Brisbon is about a gentleman not wanting to end a long term relationship with his lady. This new Philly Groove that contains a musical ensemble of notable industry musicians such as guitarists Randy Bowland and Stan Davis Jr; drummer Brandon Mullen; bassist Rhodney Miller; Saxophonist Elan Trotman; and keyboardist Damon Bennett will be marketed to Smooth Jazz and Soul lovers around the world. The song will be available on all digital platforms including Itunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, and more. Visit the music store link on www.AshleyScottMusic.com to pre-order the song and more information.

About Ashley Scott:

Ashley Scott is a singer/songwriter from Philadelphia and a graduate of Howard University in Washington DC where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music. Influenced by his aunt Helen Scott of The Three Degrees as well as The Delfonics, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince, Ashley found his love and passion for music. Ashley has performed on shows with Take 6, Bilal, and Eric Roberson, as well as recorded background vocals in the studio with Will Downing, Chavous, and Tye Tribbett. His 2020 single release “Dance The Night Away” made it to the top 10 on the UK Soul Chart and Ashley has served as a Governor on the Board of The Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter. His label Soulful Sounds International promises to make timeless music for the future.

Website: www.AshleyScottMusic.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IAmAshleyScott
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AshleyScott3
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/AshleyScott3

Ashley Scott
Philash Entertainment Group
+1 215-586-3736
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

