Top Technology Companies—ITsavvy Receives CRN Honor

ADDISON, ILL. , U.S., March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, a leading complete technology solution provider, was just named to CRN’s 2021 Tech Elite 250 list of the top IT companies in North America. The annual list features IT solution providers that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. This is the sixth year in a row that ITsavvy has received the recognition.

Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company, said, “CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers. These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers.” CRN is a brand of The Channel Company.

Each year, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and client support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company’s solution provider database.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “We are grateful to CRN for this recognition. Our clients need to deliver business outcomes, and they are looking for technology solution providers that can help them accelerate time to value. Our talented team of engineers are focused on growing their skills and certifications. Their knowledge of our partner capabilities enables us to develop, deploy and manage solutions on behalf of our clients – creating a win-win-win scenario. ”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago's Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C.

